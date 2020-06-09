Wichita Force season canceled amid coronavirus pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Champions Indoor Football League board of directors announced Tuesday that the 2020 season has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

“The CIF board of directors had continuously pushed for a delay to start the season, and even approved several modified versions of a reduced schedule, all the while hoping for positive outcome, but ultimately that never materialized” said CIF Commissioner Ricky Bertz in a release.

The CIF announced the suspension of their season in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Restrictions that were enforced by local and federal governments due to the pandemic, already were creating challenges for our member teams. As a league, we wanted to exhaust every possibility, before taking the necessary actions that lead to this difficult decision. Ultimately public safety was our greatest priority. Despite the best efforts of the league, along with our arena management partners, to try to play a meaningful season, this unprecedented national emergency unfortunately did not allow us to do so,” said Bertz.

The Wichita Force will have to wait until 2021 to play a game as the league looks to regroup.

“The CIF member teams have immediately begun the process of reaching out to their fans and sponsors while simultaneously preparing for the 2021 season,” said Bertz.