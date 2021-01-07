Wichita native Breece Hall becomes ISU’s first unanimous All-American

Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) is hit by Oregon cornerback DJ James during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

AMES, Iowa – For the first time in Iowa State football history, the Cyclones have an unanimous All-American.

This incredible accomplishment was achieved today when running back Breece Hall , the nation’s leading rusher with 1,572 yards, made First Team All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation.

To be considered an unanimous All-American a player must receive first team All-America status from all five of the major news services or outlets. The top-five consists of the following: AP, FWAA, AFCA, Sporting News and Walter Camp.

Iowa State legend Troy Davis, who finished second in the 1996 Heisman Trophy balloting, was a first team selection in four of the five outlets, but was a second-teamer by the AFCA.

Hall recorded one of the greatest individual seasons in school history in 2020 while finishing sixth in the Heisman Trophy balloting.

The Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and finalist for the Doak Walker Award made a swift rise to one of the nation’s elite running backs in 2020 by leading the nation in rushing yards (1,572) and 100-yard rushing games (9).

With 75+ rushing yards and at least one rush TD in all 12 games season, Hall has been the most consistent running back in the nation. His 12-game streak with a rushing TD is the longest active streak in the nation and the best string in the history of Cyclone football.

The versatile back is among the nation’s leaders in rushing TDs (21- 2nd nationally), overall TDs (23- 2nd nationally) and scoring (138- 2nd nationally).

Hall broke school single-season school marks in total touchdowns (23) and scoring (138), and equaled Davis’ school rushing TD mark in a season with 21.

Hall, who averaged 131.0 rushing yards per game, caught 23 passes for 180 yards and two TDs to help him average 146.0 yards from scrimmage per game.

Hall also proved to be one of the most elusive and explosive backs nationally. He leads the nation in yards after contact (950), first down rushes (79), and is third nationally in 20-yard rushes (14).

He has lost just one fumble in 511 career touches.

Statistics alone makes Hall’s season incredible, but perhaps his biggest accomplishment on the year is his impact on winning. The Cyclones, ranked 10th nationally in the final CFP poll, claimed first place in the Big 12 regular-season standings, tied a school record for wins in a season (9) and earned a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game for the first time in school history.

Hall rushed for 136 yards and had two TDs in Iowa State’s 34-17 victory over No. 25 Oregon in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, the school’s first-ever appearance in a New Year’s Six Bowl.