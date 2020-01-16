1  of  10
Wichita Native picked in 2020 NWSL Draft

KU Jayhawks Soccer

Baltimore MD (Spirit Athletics)- The Washington Spirit have drafted Katie McClure with the 23rd overall pick in the 2020 NWSL Draft. 

McClure, from Kansas, had a stellar senior season for the Jayhawks. McClure made 25 starts, scored 17 goals and notched nine assists over 1,775 minutes of work. The Wichita native earned two hat-tricks in 2019, putting three past Nebraska and Xaiver. 

McClure was the Spirit’s fourth pick of the day after selecting Ashley Sanchez (4), Natalie Jacobs (13) and Averie Collins (17).

McClure was a four-time letter winner for head coach Jay Holmes at Maize High School. McClure broke the school record for career goals with 110 and most goals scored in a single season.

