WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita native has been selected to play professional baseball for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Casey Steward, a right-handed pitcher for Washburn University, was drafted by the Phillies in the 19th round of the MLB Draft on Tuesday.

A two-time All-MIAA Second Team Selection, Steward played high school baseball for Wichita East High School. He spent three seasons at Washburn, with his final season being his best.

In 15 appearances, he logged an ERA of 4.25 and struck out 110 batters — ranked 12th in the NCAA Div. II — while walking just 47.

For his college career, Steward struck out a total of 211 batters in 171.2 innings pitched in 41 total appearances.

Steward was a regular in the starting rotation for the Ichabods, starting all but one game last season. He pitched in 82.2 innings, and in a game against Northeastern State carried a no-hitter into the ninth inning, when he was pulled following a leadoff walk.

“So happy for Casey Steward and Ichabod Baseball at this moment!” Washburn head coach Harley Douglas said in a tweet. “Casey’s work and commitment to Washburn Baseball will be tough to replace but I got a feeling we will have some dudes ready to step up!”

The Wichita native was the only MIAA player to be selected in this year’s draft, and one of just 19 Division II players to hear his name called.