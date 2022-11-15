WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Open has a new name and sponsor for 2023.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas will become the title sponsor of the Wichita Open, tournament officials announced on Tuesday, renaming the event the “Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics.”

Tournament Director Dusty Buell said tournament officials have reached an agreement with the PGA Tour to hold the event through 2027. Crestview Country Club, which has hosted the Wichita Open since 2001, also signed on to host the tournament through 2027.

“As one of the original events from our inaugural 1990 schedule, we are thrilled to see the Wichita Open partner with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, both for the immediate and long-term impact on this tournament and the local community,” said Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin in a news release. “We are honored to have Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas as part of the Korn Ferry Tour family, and this partnership provides one of our longest-running tournaments with an exciting future as our Tour continues to evolve.”

A news release says the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics is a 72-hole competition featuring 156 players from around the world.

One of four tournaments played every season since the Korn Ferry Tour’s establishment in 1990. The event brings more than 50,000 people to Crestview Country Club each June.

Crestview’s iconic 17th hole is one of the more notable experiences on the Korn Ferry Tour because of the incredible fan support and lively crowds.