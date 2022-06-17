WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, June 14, The Wichita Open hosted the 2nd Annual Wesley Kids Tee-Off Against Cancer clinic.

The Wichita Open is more than just a golf tournament. It is a community event. During the tournament, a wide variety of fun, entertaining events take place. This year, Wichita’s long-running Korn Ferry Tour entered its 32nd year. In 2020, over $150,000 was donated to local charities. Each year the event generates $6.5 million in economic impact.

At this clinic, professional golfers from the Korn Ferry Tour put on a golf clinic for kids fighting against cancer at the Crestview Country Club. Children had the opportunity to work on their golf game with the pros, get autographs, and go places only the pros get to go. They even got some pizza.

“It feels good [to be out here] because it’s been a real tough year,” said Madilynn Wellner, a young girl with eurincsorcoma, a bone cancer. “It’s exhausting.”

Madilynn’s brother, Eric Wellner, also got to participate in the excitement.

“[Meeting these pro golfers] it’s just amazing. I mean, I never thought that I’d be able to meet someone like that, or meet people like this,” said Eric. “It’s just pretty fun.”

“I love [having my brother out here supporting me] because sometimes he can be an older brother, but I still love him,” said Madilynn.

Eric and Madilynn’s mother, Courtney Wellner, was happy to see both of her children outside, enjoying the day and taking a step back from the hospital.

“It is kind of a relief [to see her kids out here]. They’re able to have a chance to just have fun and be kids again because spending a year in the hospital and having nurses as friends instead of being in school with their friends, so it’s nice to have that opportunity to just be out here and have fun and be kids,” said Courtney.

While cancer takes a toll on the body, it also takes a toll on siblings.

“The effects it has on siblings is real too because they have to sit there and see their sibling go through all of it. The losing the hair, and losing weight, and being sick. It’s hard for them to understand because they’re kids too. As parents, it’s hard to understand. Just being able to be out here with her and doing something that is outside of medical stuff it’s comforting, kind of, in a way.”

At the end of the day, everyone is thankful to have been given this opportunity.

“It’s really neat and just kind that they offer their time up, too, for this,” said Courtney.

