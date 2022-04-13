WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Tanya Molleker is a PE teacher at Jackson Elementary, helping kids stay active, while preparing for the Boston Marathon on Monday.

Molleker has been a distance runner since her competing days at Circle High School. Since 2003 she has run over 30 marathons and will take a shot at the Boston Marathon for the first time.

“I was probably more nervous when I was trying to qualify. Now I’ve made it, this is kind of the celebration so to speak,” said Molleker. “I still have some expectations and goals for race day, but whatever happens I’m running the Boston Marathon.”

Molleker qualified for Boston in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she had to wait two years for this opportunity.

“Actually when I’m training a lot, I envision that when I’m running,” said Molleker. “When it gets hard envisioning running those last six miles, crossing the finish line and making that goal.”

