WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The AfterShocks now know the teams joining them in Charles Koch Arena for The Basketball Tournament (TBT) in July.

TBT announced on Wednesday the field of 16 teams. Of course, it was already known that the AfterShocks would be playing in Wichita.

Joining the AfterShocks in the Wichita regional will be:

Team Arkansas (Arkansas Razorbacks alumni)

Mass Street (Kansas Jayhawks alumni)

Purple and Black (Kansas State alumni)

Beale Street Boys (Memphis Tigers alumni)

Broad Street Birds (Temple Owls alumni)

Ram Up (Colorado State Rams alumni)

DaGuys STL

B1 Ballers

Team Heartfire

L.A. Cheaters (Drew League)

Show Me Squad (Missouri Tigers alumni)

Vegas Rebellion (UNLV Rebels alumni)

Living The Dream (playing for cancer research)

JUCO Products (Junior College alumni)

We Are D3

This year will mark the fourth summer that Wichita and the AfterShocks have hosted a TBT regional. In the last two years, the AfterShocks have won the Wichita regional.

This year, the AfterShocks will play their first game against the B1 Ballers. If they win that matchup, they would play either the Beale Street Boys or Broad Street Birds.

One thing that sets TBT apart from other basketball is the use of the Elam Ending. Rather than a team running out the clock to win a basketball game, the Elam Ending is “designed to preserve a more natural end-of-game finish.”

Here’s how it works. At the first dead ball under the four-minute mark of the fourth quarter, the clock is shut off, and a “target score” is determined. The way it is determined is by adding eight points to the leading team’s score.

For example, if the AfterShocks lead the B1 Ballers 72-70 at the first dead ball with four minutes left in the fourth quarter, the target score would be 80, eight more points than the 72 the AfterShocks have.

From there, the team who reaches that score first wins the game. This results in the offense facing pressure to score rather than simply running the clock out.

Tickets are now available for the Wichita regional. You can get more information and purchase by clicking here.