Wichita State baseball team prepares for 2020 season

Wichita Kan. (KSNW)- The Shockers are just three weeks away from opening up the season which begins on February 14.

Wichita State will have a chip on their shoulders going into the season this year. Under head coach Eric Wedge, Wichita State is ranked to finish last in the American Athletic Conference pre-season poll but Wedge prides his guys on staying determined and buying into his system. “We want to make sure that we’re prepared which we will be,” Says Wedge. You know we have expectations within ourselves but ultimately we want to come out here and just make sure were ready to get going here in a couple of weeks.”

Wedge is seeing the improvements start to pay off and players are ready to get the season rolling. “We’ve all had good approaches before but then, Wedge really got us more hard headed towards what we’re doing to sticking to it no matter what the results,” Says Junior third baseman Paxton Wallace. “To keep doing it, keep doing it and that’s how you do it down there in the big leagues and it’s a lot of quality over quantity and just trusting the process.”

The Shockers will take on Northwestern State on February 14.

