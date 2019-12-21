Wichita State edges out VCU, 73-63

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW/Wichita State Athletics) – Wichita State defeats VCU, 73-63.

Preview

Two of the decade’s most-successful Cinderellas go head-to-head for the fifth-and-final time this decade when Wichita State (9-1) hosts the VCU Rams (9-2).

Pregame

Per a statement from Wichita State Athletics, sophomore Dexter Dennis will be taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team for personal reasons.

Head Coach Gregg Marshall gave the following statement: “I ask that you respect Dexter’s privacy as he works with his family during this time. Dexter has been a model teammate and straight-A student this semester. We will miss him during this absence but are with him in spirit.”

In-game