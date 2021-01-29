IRVING, Texas (WSU Athletics) – The American Athletic Conference has announced that the women’s basketball conference game featuring UCF at Wichita State on Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. (CT) on ESPN+ been postponed due to COVID-19 related issues within the UCF program.
The date and game time of the rescheduled conference matchup between the teams will be announced at a later date.
Wichita State Lady Shockers game against UCF postponed
IRVING, Texas (WSU Athletics) – The American Athletic Conference has announced that the women’s basketball conference game featuring UCF at Wichita State on Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. (CT) on ESPN+ been postponed due to COVID-19 related issues within the UCF program.