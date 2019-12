WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita State Athletics) – Wichita State’s Jaime Echenique has been named to the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll for the week of Dec. 16-22.

Echenique – a senior center from Baranquilla, Colombia -- was a game-changer in Wichita State’s 73-63 win over (-/25) VCU, despite foul trouble. He shared high-scoring honors with 14 points in just 14 minutes to go with six rebounds and three blocks.