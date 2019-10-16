Wichita State Shockers host Media Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- The men and women Shocker basketball teams hosted media day on Tuesday at Koch Arena.

On the men’s side, the team brings back players like Dexter Dennis and Erik Stevenson who made 11 starts at shooting guard last season. What came as a surprise for members on the team was that non of the Shockers were listen to any preseason All-League teams.”I talked to the team about it, what does that mean? What does that say? ” Says head coach Gregg Marshall. Obviously somebody trust’s our program but not necessarily you guys as individuals, so what I would like to have is several of you doing what we do here and being all conference at the end of year when it really matters.”

As far as the women, the Lady Shockers finished last season 5-11 in the American. The Preseason poll has the team ranked to finished ninth this year, but the Shockers hope to flip the script a little and look to play more fast paced. “I think they definitely like the freedom and the pace of playing up tempo and getting out and fast breaking more,” Says Head coach Keith Adams. “I think the thing that, in order to do that though, you’ve got to really be good defensively and you also really got to rebound the basketball.”