Wichita State Shockers vs. Temple Owls: Updates, score, results

Trey Wade took over the first 20 minutes. He has half (18) of our points. #watchus pic.twitter.com/cvg1kCximG — Wichita State Men's Basketball (@GoShockersMBB) February 28, 2020

“I BELIEVE I CAN FLY” 🎶 – Jamarius Burton, probablypic.twitter.com/XJOWHegoag — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaKSN) February 28, 2020

4:12 1H | WSU 22, TEM 26



Trey Wade snaps a Temple 12-0 run with a two-hand slam in transition. He's got a team-high 8 points. pic.twitter.com/IjiyJBDBNR — Wichita State Men's Basketball (@GoShockersMBB) February 28, 2020

7:51 1H | WSU 20, TEM 16



Trey Wade is up to 6 points with halftime approaching. We're holding the Owls to 38% shooting from the field. pic.twitter.com/pgJ2bhXZnN — Wichita State Men's Basketball (@GoShockersMBB) February 28, 2020

10:36 1H | WSU 16, TEM 14



Wichita State had a seven-point lead, but the Owls have scored five straight. Dexter Dennis has 5 points and we're shooting 50% from the field. — Wichita State Men's Basketball (@GoShockersMBB) February 28, 2020

14:21 1H | WSU 10, TEM 8



Jaime Echenique with a slam on one end and a steal on the other leading to a foul. He's got 4 early points. — Wichita State Men's Basketball (@GoShockersMBB) February 28, 2020

Back at home looking to even the season series with the Owls. #WatchUs 🌾



🏀 vs. Temple

⏰ 7 p.m.

🏟️ Charles Koch Arena

🎟️ https://t.co/Gbtr6HVod8

📺 ESPN

🔊 KEYN 103.7 FM or https://t.co/uoBTtfhWTp pic.twitter.com/8dF58eyi61 — Wichita State Men's Basketball (@GoShockersMBB) February 27, 2020

One of the American Athletic Conference’s most-entertaining rivalries continues Thursday night at Charles Koch Arena when the Wichita State Shockers (20-7, 8-6) take on the Temple Owls (14-13, 6-8).

Start time has been pushed back an hour to 7 p.m. CT to accommodate a national broadcast window on ESPN. Streaming is available through the ESPN App, accessible on computer, smart phones, tablets and devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider. Adam Amin and Bryce Drew have the call.

As part of the conference’s Mental Health Awareness Week, coaches will wear green “Pow6rful Minds” pins in an effort to spread awareness about mental health issues and end the stigma surrounding them.

Gregg Marshall turns 57 on Thursday. Marshall teams are 18-3 all-time in whichever game falls closest to his birthday. Last year (on Feb. 28) it was a buzzer-beater against UConn for his 300th win as Shocker head coach.

The Shockers are coming off of a 67-64 loss at Cincinnati on Sunday. Jaime Echenique logged his fifth double-double of the season with 10 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Jarron Cumberland (24 points) connected on 16 of his conference record 22 free throw attempts to pace the Bearcats.

Temple leads the all-time series 6-3 (3-1 in Wichita).

Temple won the first meeting on Jan. 15 in Philadelphia by a score of 65-53. Echenique set career-highs with 20 points and 13 rebounds for WSU, which came into the day at 15-1 and ranked No. 16 in the AP. The Shockers led 32-26 at halftime but missed all 10 three-point tries in a 22% second-half shooting performance.

The schools have split six American Era meetings — all closely contested. The team trailing at halftime has come back to win five of them. Two of the most memorable happened in Wichita. In 2018, the Shockers erased a 14-point halftime deficit to win 93-86. In 2019 Temple trailed by 13 at the half and by 11 with 3:00 to go but stormed back to win in OT. WSU has eliminated Temple from each of the last two AAC tournaments.

WSU is one of just eight programs that have won 20+ games in every season since 2010, joined by Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas, Kentucky, UNC, St. Mary’s and Vermont.

WSU (20th, .389) and Temple (33rd, .397) rank among the national leaders in field goal percentage defense. The Shockers have held 20 of their 27 opponents under 40% and 10 of them to less than 60 points. KenPom rates the WSU defense eighth nationally in efficiency.

WSU is a combined 8-7 in Quadrant I and II games this season. Upcoming trips to SMU and Memphis fall into that category. The Shockers are 12-0 in Q-III/IV games.

WSU is shooting 10 percentage points better from three in home games (36%) than on the road (26%).

The Shockers play their next two games on the road beginning Sunday at SMU (3 p.m. CT on ESPNU) and continuing next Thursday at Memphis (8 p.m. CT on ESPN or ESPN2).