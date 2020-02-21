Wichita State Shockers vs. USF Bulls: Updates, score, results, highlights

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW/Wichita State Athletics) – The Wichita State Shockers (19-6, 7-5) go pink on Thursday evening when they take on the University of South Florida Bulls (11-14, 4-8) at Charles Koch Arena.
In partnership with the American Cancer Society Coaches vs. Cancer, Wichita State will take the court in pink jerseys, shorts and shoes. Shocker fans are encouraged to show their support by dressing the part.
OPENING TIPS
- A victory would clinch the Shockers’ 11th consecutive 20-win season (and 22nd all-time). Gregg Marshall looks to reach the 20-win mark for the 17th time.
- WSU began the year as one of just eight programs that have won at least 20 games in every season since 2010, joined by Kansas, Duke, Gonzaga, North Carolina, Saint Mary’s, Kentucky and Vermont.
- The Shockers have won two of three meetings with USF, including a 56-43 win on Jan. 21 in Tampa. Tyson Etienne (13 points) and Dexter Dennis (12) combined for seven threes and WSU held USF to 30% shooting.
- WSU has won back-to-back games. In Sunday’s 82-57 victory over Tulane, the Shockers shot a season-best 54.2% from deep (13-of-24). Dennis scored a career-high 21 points on 4-of-5 three-point shooting and Etienne (20 points) matched a freshman record with six triples. The Shockers’ 30-point halftime lead (50-20) tied for the sixth-largest in recorded history.
- Fast starts have been a theme for the Shockers over the past week. Last Thursday, WSU jumped out to a 33-13 lead over UCF with the 3:37 to play in the first half. In Sunday’s win over Tulane, the Shockers led 41-14 at the 4:47-mark. Both foes finished the half with 20 points.
- USF has won 3-of-6 since its last encounter with the Shockers. The Bulls rank 12th nationally in scoring defense , surrendering an average of just 61.4 points.
- WSU ranks among the national leaders in field goal percentage defense (25th, .390) and offensive rebounding (22nd, 12.56). KenPom rates the Shocker defense 12th in adjusted efficiency.
- The Shockers are 14-2 at home this year and are shooting 36.5% from three in those games, compared to 25.8% in road/neutral site contests.