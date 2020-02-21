Wichita State Shockers vs. USF Bulls: Updates, score, results, highlights

SCENE SETTER: The Wichita State University baseball team (1-2) is scheduled to host the Texas Southern Tigers (0-6) for its 2020 home-opening series Feb. 21-23 at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field. The 2020 home opener is slated for 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, with games two and three both slotted for 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, and Sunday, Feb. 23.

SHOCKER BASEBALL ON THE RADIO: KFH Radio 97.5 FM and 1240 AM will serve as the flagship home for Wichita State baseball throughout the 2020 season (NOTE: Saturday's game vs. Texas Southern will air on KNSS 98.7 FM and 1330 AM). Former WSU standout pitcher (1991-94), and Pizza Hut Shockers Sports Hall of Famer Shane Dennis and "The Voice of the Shockers" and Pizza Hut Shocker Sports Hall of Famer Mike Kennedy will split play-by-play duties until the conclusion of the Wichita State men's basketball season. Coverage will include a pregame and postgame show.

WHERE TO WATCH: The three-game series against Texas Southern is scheduled to be televised live on COX YurView Kansas channel 22. Shane Dennis will provide play-by-play Friday, with Steve Strain on the call Saturday, and Blake Cripps in the booth for the series finale Sunday.

SERIES HISTORY: Wichita State and Texas Southern have never met.

SHOCKER NOTES: Wichita State enters its inaugural weekend of home action with an overall record of 1-2 after dropping two of three games at Northwestern State Feb. 14-16 in Natchitoches, La. ... Through three contests, the Shockers are led at the plate by junior outfielder Hunter Gibson (.333 avg., 4 H, 12 AB), freshman infielder Couper Cornblum (.300 avg., 3 H, 10 AB, 1 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI, .600 SLG%, 1 BB, 1 SB), sophomore infielder Jack Sigrist (.273 avg., 3 H, 11 AB, 2 R, 1 2B, 2 BB, 2 SB) and junior first baseman Garrett Kocis (.200 avg., 2 H, 10 AB, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 RBI, .600 SLG%, 2 BB) ... On the mound, WSU is paced by junior right-handers Liam Eddy (1-0, 1.12 ERA, 8.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 13 SO) and Jake Hamilton (0-1, 1.80 ERA, 5.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 13 SO), and senior right-hander Preston Snavely (0-1, 2.70 ERA, 6.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 11 SO) ... Hamilton leads the American and Snavely is second in strikeouts after opening week, while Eddy is tied for third ... The entire Wichita State pitching staff leads The American and NCAA Division I baseball in strikeouts per nine innings pitched at 15.5 ... Individually, Hamilton is sixth in Division I in strikeouts, while Snavely is 19th and Eddy is 37th.

SWING AND A MISS: The Wichita State opening weekend starting trio of Jake Hamilton, Liam Eddy and Preston Snavely struck out a combined 34 batters and allowed just five hits in 19 2/3 innings. Hamilton's 13 Ks against Northwestern State Feb. 14 were the most strikeouts by a Shocker pitcher since 2013.

ONE-HITTER: WSU pitchers Liam Eddy and Foster Gifford teamed up to spin the program's 36th one-hitter and first since 2014 in the Shockers' 5-1 triumph at Northwestern State Feb. 15.

WEEKLY HONORS: Pitchers Liam Eddy and Jake Hamilton received weekly awards for their performances on the mound Feb. 14-15 at Northwestern State. Eddy was tabbed the American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week after earning the win and striking out a career-best 10 batters in a career-high eight innings of work while only giving up one hit and one earned run, while Hamilton was selected as one of Collegiate Baseball Newspaper's Players of the Week after throwing five innings of no-hit baseball with 13 Ks Feb. 14 against the Demons.

NEW FACES: The Shockers welcome 13 newcomers in 2020, including eight freshmen and five junior college transfers. Incoming junior college transfers include senior catcher Chris Diehl (Arizona Western), junior right-handed pitchers Jake Hamilton (Rose State College), Foster Gifford (Dodge City CC) and Aaron Bechtel (Coffeyville CC), and junior left-handed pitcher Trevor Munsch (McLennan CC) ... New freshmen position players are infielders Couper Cornblum, Blake Marsh, Derek Shaver and Cade Clemons, while new freshmen pitchers include Kyle Wilson (RHP), Beau Leonards (LHP), Creighton Hansen (RHP) and Connor Oliver (LHP).

NOTABLE APPROACHING MILESTONES: Liam Eddy surpassed 100 career strikeouts in Wichita State's 5-1 win, Feb. 15, at Northwestern State. The Brighton, Colo., native enters the Texas Southern series with 104 Ks.

NOTABLE STREAKS: On-Base: Jack Sigrist has successfully reached in 12 games dating back to last season. He reached base at least once in all three of the Shockers' contests at Northwestern State.

PRESEASON HONORS: Paxton Wallace was selected to the American Athletic Conference's preseason all-conference team. Wallace, who hails from Greenbrier, Ark., belted a team-high-tying nine homers, going along with 13 doubles and 35 RBI in 2019.

ABOUT TEXAS SOUTHERN: The Texas Southern Tigers out of the SWAC enter the weekend at 0-6 overall after dropping a four-game series at New Mexico State and a pair of games at Oklahoma ... Through six contests, the Tigers are paced at the plate by redshirt freshman outfielder Roderick Coffee (.563 avg., 9 H, 16 AB, 6 R, 4 HR, 8 RBI, 1 BB) and junior infielder Tyrese Clayborne (.421 avg., 8 H, 19 AB, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 SB) ... As a team, TSU is hitting .249 with a 12.63 ERA and .962 fielding percentage ... Texas Southern, which compiled an overall record of 20-34 and a conference tally of 13-11 last season, is picked to finish third in the Western Division of the SWAC in 2020 ... The Tigers are led by 13th season head coach Michael Robertson.

NEW DIGS: The Shockers will play their first game in a newly renovated Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field Friday afternoon against Texas Southern. The renovations were completed in January, 2020, and include a 10,000-square foot performance facility that features a strength and conditioning center, two athletic training rooms, student-athlete locker room, coaches' locker room, media room, refueling station, classroom, offices for coaches and staff, equipment and laundry room, a new dugout on the third base side and a ticket office. The facility was privately funded by donors of Wichita State University. As part of a separate project, new, Major Play artificial turf was installed on Tyler Field in December, 2019.

ON DECK: The Shockers are scheduled to host Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Kansas State in a pair of midweek games Tuesday, Feb. 25, and Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Eck Stadium. Both contests are slated for 3 p.m. first pitches.