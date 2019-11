The Wichita State student section will now be known as “The Shock Block”, as they announced on their new Twitter account this afternoon, prior to the WSU men’s basketball home opener.

New kids on the block 😎



Be there tonight at 7 p.m. to #RockTheBlock at Charles Koch Arena for the first time EVER!! πŸŒΎπŸ€ pic.twitter.com/lvOUChzTG9 — The Shock Block (@wsuShockBlock) November 5, 2019

The student section was formerly @ShockerManiacs on Twitter.

The announcement follows a “Student Section Naming Contest” where students submitted unique name ideas through the university. The top 5 name submissions were voted upon.