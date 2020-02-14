Wichita State vs. UCF: Live updates, score, results

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW/Wichita State Athletics) – The Wichita State Shockers (17-6, 5-5) travel to Orlando Thursday evening to take on the UCF Knights (13-10, 4-7) at Additional Financial Arena. The Wichita State Shockers (17-6, 5-5) travel to Orlando Thursday evening to take on the UCF Knights (13-10, 4-7) at Additional Financial Arena.

In WSU’s only other visit (Mar. 1, 2018) UCF’s A.J. Davis banked in a three at the buzzer to force overtime, but the 11th-ranked Shockers survived, 75-71.

WSU has won all four meetings with UCF since joining the conference. The teams had never met prior to 2018.

WSU defeated the Knights 19 days ago in Wichita — 87-79. Dexter Dennis scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half to go with 11 rebounds.

Since beating UCF, the Shockers have dropped three-straight against the league’s top-three teams. Two of them came on last-second shots. Feb. 1 at Tulsa, WSU fell 54-51 on Elijah Joiner’s three-point buzzer-beater. Five days later, Jarron Cumberland’s three-point play with 3.5 seconds to go lifted Cincinnati to an 80-79 win.

The Shockers experienced the opposite extreme in last Sunday’s 76-43 setback at No. 25 Houston. WSU shot 26.4% and made just 2-of-24 from three-point distance in its most-lopsided loss since 2003.

WSU ranks among the national leaders in offensive rebounding (27th, 12.61), turnover margin (31st, +3.0), and field goal percentage defense (36th, .396). KenPom rates the Shocker defense 18th in defensive efficiency.

Thursday’s game qualifies for Quadrant II status (road games vs. teams ranked 76-135 in the NCAA NET ratings). The Shockers are 7-6 in Q-I and Q-II contests. Last year 34 teams had a winning record in Q-I/II games while playing at least 10. All 34 of those teams made the NCAA tournament. Four had NET ratings of 50-or-higher: Seton Hall (57), Minnesota (61), Arizona State (63) & St. John’s (73).

Jamarius Burton is two assists shy of 200. He’d be just the sixth Shocker to hit that milestone before the end of his sophomore season, joining current NBA Shockers Landry Shamet (288) and Fred VanVleet (282). Last year Burton set WSU’s rookie record with 124 dimes.

This is the Shockers’ sixth road game in 32 days. They’ll play three of their next four at home, beginning Sunday against Tulane (1 p.m. CT, CBSSN) and continuing next Thursday against USF (6 p.m. CT, CBSSN).

PREGAME

We're in the Theme Park Capital of the World to take on UCF tonight. #WatchUs 🌾



🏀 vs. @UCF_MBB

⏰ 6 p.m.

🏟️ Addition Financial Arena

📺 ESPN2

⏰ 6 p.m.
🏟️ Addition Financial Arena
📺 ESPN2
🔊 KEYN 103.7 FM

1ST HALF

14:54 1H | WSU 9, UCF 7@ej_stevenson5 knocks down a triple and makes a long two on the next possession. @jaimeechenique with four points and three rebounds early. pic.twitter.com/MrprD2ZFUa — Wichita State Men's Basketball (@GoShockersMBB) February 14, 2020

Wichita State gets off on a 14-2 run over the last 5:20. Erik Stevenson is leading the Shockers with 11 points.



WSU is up, 19-9; 10:28 remains. — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaKSN) February 14, 2020

10:28 1H | WSU 18, UCF 9@TheTyEtienne1 knocks down a baseline jumper and pushes our run extends to 14-1 over the past 5:20. pic.twitter.com/Qy6fHCfDTP — Wichita State Men's Basketball (@GoShockersMBB) February 14, 2020

@ej_stevenson5 is having himself a great first half.



13 points on 5-7 shooting (3-5 from 3pt range).@GoShockersMBB up 24-13 with 7:31 left in the first half. — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) February 14, 2020

7:31 1H | WSU 24, UCF 13



Erik Stevenson is finding the bottom of the net tonight. 🏀🗑️ He's already got 13 points and two boards. — Wichita State Men's Basketball (@GoShockersMBB) February 14, 2020

EVERYTHING is dropping for @ej_stevenson5 tonight. He beats the buzzer after grabbing a loose ball. — Wichita State Men's Basketball (@GoShockersMBB) February 14, 2020

Erik Stevenson (15) is outscoring UCF (13) 😂 — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaKSN) February 14, 2020

Wichita State is on a 12-0 run over the last 5:07 💪



Erik Stevenson leads all scorers (& UCF) with 17 points.



The Shockers are up, 31-13; 3:49 remains in the half. — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaKSN) February 14, 2020

3:49 1H | WSU 31, UCF 13



So @ej_stevenson5 and our defense are both 🔥 tonight. Erik's got 17 points so far and our defense has allowed just six makes and one three (6-24 FG and 1-10 3PFG). — Wichita State Men's Basketball (@GoShockersMBB) February 14, 2020

Shooting percentages through the first half of play:@GoShockersMBB: 44.8% (13-29)@UCF_MBB: 29.0% (9-32) — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) February 14, 2020