Wichita State WBB looks to regroup against Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Wichita State’s mascot WuShock fires up the crowd before their first-round game against Texas A&M in the women’s NCAA college basketball tournament in College Station, Texas, Saturday, March 23, 2013. Fast fact: Whats a Shocker? As the lowest seed still playing and one of the lowest ever to reach the final weekend Wichita States nickname […]

LAST TIME OUT

Wichita State fell to Creighton for the third straight time following a 56-46 loss in Omaha on Saturday. Wichita State shot a season-low 23.6 percent from the field and was held without a three-pointer (0-for-13) for the second time this season. The Shockers’ 10 turnovers marked a season low, while forcing Creighton into 19 – a season high for the Bluejays. Wichita State was outrebounded by 10 – the second most this season. At the free throw line, Wichita State converted 20-of-23, the second game this season shooting 87.0 percent or better. Mariah McCullyregistered her third straight game in double figures with a team-high 14 points. McCully also swiped a career-high six steals.



SCOUTING THE LADY LIONS

Arkansas-Pine Bluff is off to an 0-7 start in 2019-20 with all seven contests coming away from home. The Lady Lions have faced a challenging non-conference slate that has included matchups with Coastal Carolina, Milwaukee, Illinois, Tennessee, Iowa State, Washington State and Arkansas State. Following the game at Wichita State, UAPB travels to Texas Tech before its first home game on Dec. 29 vs. Philander Smith College. Kyeonia Harris and Aiya El Hassan average a team-high 9.3 points per game, while Harris also leads Arkansas-Pine Bluff in assists and steals. Harris’ 34.72 minutes per game tops all players in the SWAC. The one area Arkansas-Pine Bluff excels at is creating turnovers. The Lady Lions rank 46th nationally in steals per game and 68th in turnovers forced.

UP NEXT

Wichita State packs its bags for the tropical paradise of Puerto Rico where the Shockers will face Montana State (Dec. 20) and Virginia Tech (Dec. 21) in the Puerto Rico Coqui Classic. Following the two-game tournament, Wichita State will head home for Christmas break before taking the floor on Dec. 30 vs. Grambling State in the non-conference finale.