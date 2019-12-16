Breaking News
EARP in effect for Wichita
1  of  58
Closings and Delays
Abilene - USD 435 Abilene USD #435 Anthony-Harper - USD 361 Attica - USD 511 Berean Academy Buhler - USD 313 Canton-Galva - USD 419 Central Plains -USD 112 Centre - USD 397 Chapman - USD 473 Chase County - USD 284 Chase-Raymond - USD 401 Cornerstone Classical - Salina Durham-Hillsboro-Lehigh - USD 410 Ell-Saline - USD 307 Ellinwood Public Schools - USD 355 Ellsworth - USD 327 Elyria Christian - McPherson Fairfield - USD 310 Goessel - USD 411 Halstead-Bentley - USD 440 Haven Public Schools - USD 312 Herington - USD 487 Hesston - USD 460 Hoisington - USD 431 Hutchinson - USD 308 Inman - USD 448 Kingman-Norwich - USD 331 Lewis - USD 502 Lincoln - USD 298 Little River - USD 444 Lyons - USD 405 Madison-Virgil - USD 386 Marion-Florence - USD 408 McPherson - St. Joseph Elementary McPherson - USD 418 McPherson Church of Christ Moundridge - USD 423 Newton - USD 373 Nickerson - USD 309 North Ottawa County - USD 239 Otis-Bison - USD 403 Peabody-Burns - USD 398 Pretty Prairie - USD 311 Remington-Whitewater - USD 206 Rolling Hills Zoo Rural Vista - USD 481 Salina - USD 305 Skyline Schools - USD 438 Smoky Valley - USD 400 Solomon - USD 393 South Barber - USD 255 Southeast Of Saline - USD 306 Sterling - USD 376 Sylvan Grove - USD 299 Twin Valley - USD 240 United Methodist Church (Chapman) Waconda - USD 272

Wichita State WBB looks to regroup against Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Sports

by: , Wichita State Athletics

Posted: / Updated:
Finals Watch_162292

Wichita State’s mascot WuShock fires up the crowd before their first-round game against Texas A&M in the women’s NCAA college basketball tournament in College Station, Texas, Saturday, March 23, 2013. Fast fact: Whats a Shocker? As the lowest seed still playing and one of the lowest ever to reach the final weekend Wichita States nickname […]

LAST TIME OUT
Wichita State fell to Creighton for the third straight time following a 56-46 loss in Omaha on Saturday. Wichita State shot a season-low 23.6 percent from the field and was held without a three-pointer (0-for-13) for the second time this season. The Shockers’ 10 turnovers marked a season low, while forcing Creighton into 19 – a season high for the Bluejays. Wichita State was outrebounded by 10 – the second most this season. At the free throw line, Wichita State converted 20-of-23, the second game this season shooting 87.0 percent or better. Mariah McCullyregistered her third straight game in double figures with a team-high 14 points. McCully also swiped a career-high six steals.

SCOUTING THE LADY LIONS
Arkansas-Pine Bluff is off to an 0-7 start in 2019-20 with all seven contests coming away from home. The Lady Lions have faced a challenging non-conference slate that has included matchups with Coastal Carolina, Milwaukee, Illinois, Tennessee, Iowa State, Washington State and Arkansas State. Following the game at Wichita State, UAPB travels to Texas Tech before its first home game on Dec. 29 vs. Philander Smith College. Kyeonia Harris and Aiya El Hassan average a team-high 9.3 points per game, while Harris also leads Arkansas-Pine Bluff in assists and steals. Harris’ 34.72 minutes per game tops all players in the SWAC. The one area Arkansas-Pine Bluff excels at is creating turnovers. The Lady Lions rank 46th nationally in steals per game and 68th in turnovers forced.

UP NEXT
Wichita State packs its bags for the tropical paradise of Puerto Rico where the Shockers will face Montana State (Dec. 20) and Virginia Tech (Dec. 21) in the Puerto Rico Coqui Classic. Following the two-game tournament, Wichita State will head home for Christmas break before taking the floor on Dec. 30 vs. Grambling State in the non-conference finale.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories