Wichita State WBB: Strong start for Shockers leads to victory over Grambling

WICHITA, Kan. —The Wichita State women’s basketball team got off to a hot start and built a big enough lead to fight off a late Grambling State run to win, 77-65.

Mariah McCully led Wichita State (8-5) with 18 points and stole the ball five times. She added one rebound and made one shot from behind the arc.

The Shockers jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter. They used an 18-1 run in the quarter’s final 6:10 to close out the opening frame 25-5. WSU also limited the Tigers to just 13.3 percent from the field and forced eight turnovers.

Maya Brewer led the way in the early surge, scoring 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting from the floor. Shyia Smith also collected six rebounds in the first quarter.

The Shockers’ defense produced more of the same in quarter No. 2. Grambling State (1-10) went into halftime shooting just 25 percent from the floor and had yet to make a 3-pointer. The Shockers also caused 15 first-half turnovers. Grambling State ended the game with 23 turnovers.

Grambling State made a late 20-2 run in the fourth quarter, but the Shocker advantage was too large to overcome.

Shyia Smith had a balanced performance, scoring nine points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Wichita State won the rebounding battle, 36-30. Five Shockers tallied at least five rebounds. The Shockers also showed their prowess down low on offense, scoring 42 points in the paint.

The Shockers close out the nonconference schedule at 8-5, including a 6-1 mark at home. Wichita State also improved on its perfect record (3-0) against the Tigers.

Conference play opens Thursday for Wichita State. They make the trip to meet consensus No. 1 in the nation, UConn, at 6 p.m. in Hartford, Connecticut.

LATEST STORIES: