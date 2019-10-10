Wichita Thunder Hockey team prepares for a new season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- The Wichita Thunder Hockey team hosted media day at Intrust Bank Arena. This years squad is built with a new coach in Bruce Ramsay who joined the club back in May. “I think I finally got my roster put together and it will be exciting to get them on the ice and get in front of a lot fans,” says Ramsay. “The guys are really excited and they’re eager to get out there so we just got to make sure that we keep the nerves calm and just keep everything on an even keeled.”

The team will open up at home Friday against the Indy fuel at 7:05 p.m.

