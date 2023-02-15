WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Little Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill and Happy Tails Pet Bakery are presenting the first-ever Pucks and Pups, a Wichita Thunder game where fans can bring their dogs.

The Pucks and Pups game will be the match-up between the Wichita Thunder and the Tulsa Oilers at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E Waterman St.

There will be giveaway items for the first 150 dogs in attendance on behalf of Beauties & Beasts Rescue and Little Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill.

There has been rules and regulations set in place for the Pucks and Pups event:

All tickets in dog sections 109-110 are general admission. Fans will receive a ticket with a section, row, and seat number, but all seats are GA to accommodate the dogs.

Season Ticket Members may exchange their banked ticket for a human seat in 109-110 but cannot exchange a banked ticket for a dog ticket.

exchange a banked ticket for a dog ticket. Dogs and their owners must enter through Entrance C at Intrust Bank Arena.

enter through Entrance C at Intrust Bank Arena. A waiver will need to be filled out for your dog upon arrival at Entrance C.

to be filled out for your dog upon arrival at Entrance C. Dogs are not permitted in the arena outside of the dog sections unless they are leaving the game.

permitted in the arena outside of the dog sections unless they are leaving the game. ONLY (1) dog per human is allowed. If you plan on bringing multiple dogs, each dog must have its own human.

If you plan on bringing multiple dogs, each dog must have its own human. Dogs must be on a leash that is six feet or less. Retractable leashes are NOT allowed.

be on a leash that is six feet or less. Retractable leashes are NOT allowed. Water stations and designated restroom areas will be provided with easy access to the dog sections of 109-110.

Tickets to the game cost $15 per human and $10 per dog. All of the dog ticket proceeds will be donated evenly between the Kansas Humane Society and Beauty & Beasts Rescue.

To buy a ticket for a human to the game, click here. To buy a ticket for a dog to the game, click here.

For more information, click here.