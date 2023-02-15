WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Little Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill and Happy Tails Pet Bakery are presenting the first-ever Pucks and Pups, a Wichita Thunder game where fans can bring their dogs.
The Pucks and Pups game will be the match-up between the Wichita Thunder and the Tulsa Oilers at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E Waterman St.
There will be giveaway items for the first 150 dogs in attendance on behalf of Beauties & Beasts Rescue and Little Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill.
There has been rules and regulations set in place for the Pucks and Pups event:
- All tickets in dog sections 109-110 are general admission. Fans will receive a ticket with a section, row, and seat number, but all seats are GA to accommodate the dogs.
- Season Ticket Members may exchange their banked ticket for a human seat in 109-110 but cannot exchange a banked ticket for a dog ticket.
- Dogs and their owners must enter through Entrance C at Intrust Bank Arena.
- A waiver will need to be filled out for your dog upon arrival at Entrance C.
- Dogs are not permitted in the arena outside of the dog sections unless they are leaving the game.
- ONLY (1) dog per human is allowed. If you plan on bringing multiple dogs, each dog must have its own human.
- Dogs must be on a leash that is six feet or less. Retractable leashes are NOT allowed.
- Water stations and designated restroom areas will be provided with easy access to the dog sections of 109-110.
Tickets to the game cost $15 per human and $10 per dog. All of the dog ticket proceeds will be donated evenly between the Kansas Humane Society and Beauty & Beasts Rescue.
To buy a ticket for a human to the game, click here. To buy a ticket for a dog to the game, click here.
For more information, click here.