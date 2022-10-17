TULSA, Okla. (KSNW) – Wichita traveled to Tulsa on Saturday night to play its lone game of the preseason. The Oilers scored three unanswered goals to take a 3-1 victory at the Oilers Ice Center.

Quinn Preston got the scoring started at 12:22 of the opening period. Zack Hoffman found him, and he buried it past Daniel Mannella to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead.

J.C. Campagna tied it at 17:06, scoring against his former team. Jackson Leaf gave Tulsa the lead for good with just two seconds to go in the frame. He threw a puck into the zone, it took a weird bounce and got past Liam Hughes to make it 2-1.

Wichita tried to pull Hughes twice in the final minute, but Tyler Poulsen was able to tack on an insurance goal to make it 3-1. Hughes attempted to head to the bench for the extra attacker with 10 seconds left but was caught out of the crease and Poulsen found the net to close the scoring.

Tulsa outshot the Thunder, 35-23. Wichita went 0-for-4 on the man advantage, but was 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Wichita falls to 8-7-3 against Tulsa in preseason play all-time and is now 21-24-5 overall during exhibition play.

Opening Night is Saturday, Oct. 22, when Wichita hosts the Allen Americans.