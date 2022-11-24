WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita kicked off a busy week against Tulsa on Wednesday night, losing 3-1 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Stefan Fournier netted the lone goal for the Thunder, while Evan Buitenhuis stopped 34 shots in the losing effort.

Fournier put the Thunder on the board with four minutes remaining in the opening period. Michal Stinil fired a pass from the top of the left circle to the front of the net. Fournier redirected the puck past Colten Ellis to make it 1-0 on the power play.

In the second, Tulsa tied the game at 11:43 on the power play. Logan Nijhoff slipped a shot past Buitenhuis for his first of the season.

Matsushima gave the Oilers the lead for good at 19:42 when a Dylan Sadowy shot glanced off Buitenhuis to the right of the net. Matsushima got to the rebound and slid it past the line to make it 2-1.

Tyler Poulsen increased the lead to 3-1 at 2:14 of the third period. He put a shot on net from the left boards for his second of the season. The goal was reviewed for possible goaltender interference, but it was allowed to stand.

The loss snaps a five-game point streak for the Thunder. Fournier tallied his fifth power-play goal of the season. Stinil has points in five of his last six games. Brayden Watts extended his point-streak to five games.

Wichita was 1-for-4 on the power play. Tulsa was 2-for-3 on the man advantage.

The Thunder heads to Tulsa on Black Friday at 7:05 p.m. to face the Oilers at the BOK Center.