RAPID CITY, SD (KSNW) – Wichita snapped a seven-game winless skid on Thursday night with a 6-4 win against Rapid City at The Monument.

Peter Bates tallied the game-winner with less than nine minutes to go in the third, and Jake Wahlin tacked on an empty-net shorthanded marker to seal the victory.

Michal Stinil finished with three helpers, while Roman Basran earned his first pro win with 37 saves.

The Thunder jumped out to a 3-0 lead, scoring twice in the first.

In the second, Brett Gravelle cut the lead to 3-1 as he found a rebound near the left post and beat Basran.

Quinn Preston pushed the lead back to three. He caught a nice pass off the rush from Stinil and beat Chechelev as he ran into him near the top of the crease to make it 4-1.

In the third, Max Coatta tied the game with a wrap-around on the power play.

Bates recorded the game-winner. Stinil fed a pass from the left post to the slot and he slid on his stomach with a defender all over him. The puck rolled over the goal line past a diving Adam Carlson to make it 5-4.

The Rush had a late power play with just over two minutes to go as Connor Walters was whistled for a delay of game. Jake Wahlin found an empty net to make it 6-4.

Wichita went 1-for-3 on the power play. Rapid City was 2-for-7 with the man advantage.

The Thunder remains in the Black Hills tonight at 8:05 p.m. to face Rapid City.