WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s San Jose Sharks, AHL’s San Jose Barracuda, is excited to unveil a brand new alternate uniform for the 2022-23 season.

It will be the first alternate jersey in a few seasons. The team will be wearing them periodically throughout the year.

