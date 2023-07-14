WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Thunder on Friday announced it has extended its affiliation with the San Jose Sharks for the 2023-2024 season.

San Jose will be able to designate players within its development system for assignment with the Wichita Thunder under the new agreeement. Last year five players from the NHL team appeared with the Thunder:

Dillon Hamaliuk

Mitchell Russell

Timur Ibragimov (now with Utica)

Zachary Edmond (now with Laval)

Mark Liwiski (now a free agent)

“I’m really excited to be working with San Jose for another season,” Thunder head coach Bruce Ramsay said in a news release. “Last year, we saw some talented players that came from their system and I enjoyed helping develop them so they can reach their dream of playing in the NHL. We look forward to growing our partnership and working together to ensure success at each level for all three teams.”

The Sharks joined the NHL in 1991. They have advanced to the Western Conference Finals five times, and made a Stanley Cup Appearance in 2016. San Jose is the third partner for the Thunder since the Wichita team joined the ECHL. The Thunder also previously worked with the Ottawa Senators and Edmonton Oilers.