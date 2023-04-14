WICHITA Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Thunder forward Ben Allison was just a toddler when his father, Scott Allison, played hockey for the Thunder. Now, he etches his own path in Wichita’s ice.

“I got a call from my agent saying there’s an opportunity to play down in Wichita, and I could not pass up on that,” said Ben. “It was pretty surreal to think about. That we could play in the same city where I kind of first started watching my dad play pro. So, it was pretty special.”

“Everything going full circle is kind of, you know, serendipitous and good in a way that I know where he is, and I know it’s a great place and all those great people and great fans there,” said Scott.

The relationship between the father-son duo has now grown even deeper.

“I call him after every game, after every practice to talk about hockey, and it’s pretty cool that he can relate to some of the things going on in Wichita,” added Ben.

Scott was a legendary player for the Thunder in 2005. In game seven of the playoffs, he scored a goal 20 seconds into sudden-death overtime, giving the Thunder a 2-1 victory.

Ben is just five games into his career with the Thunder, and Coach Ramsay sees the same fire in him.

“Does remind me of his father quite a bit, who was actually a linemate of mine in a certain point in my career as well. They definitely look the same. Especially on the ice, they have similar skate stride.”

And like his father, Ben has a bright career ahead on the ice.

To come to Wichita and help them get to the playoffs and get that next step is something he’s really looking forward to,” said Scott.

“I foresee him playing in the American Hockey League at some point in the next couple of years. but also, for him, the sky’s the limit. The NHL is definitely not out of his realm,” said coach Ramsay.

The Thunder is currently holding on to the fourth and final spot in the playoffs. The last game in the regular season is Saturday night against the Allen Americans. Puck drops at 7:05p.m. at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, Texas.