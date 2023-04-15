WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Thunder’s last home game against Allen drew a crowd of nearly 12,500 fans to Intrust Bank Arena on Friday. The Thunder said it was the third-largest in franchise history.

Wichita earned a crucial 3-1 win over Allen.

Michal Stinil got things started at 14:37 of the first period to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead. He took a pass at the right circle, cut across the slot and buried a wrist shot for his 31st of the year.

At 16:15, Dickman redirected a shot from the blueline on the power play and made it 2-0.

Stefan Fournier cut the lead to 2-1 at 18:08. He took a feed from Aidan Brown and beat Gorsuch on a two-on-one for his 13th of the year.

The Americans pressed in the third period and had plenty of quality scoring chances down the stretch. Gorsuch made two crazy saves in the last four minutes to help keep the lead.

Jake Wahlin put the game out of reach with an empty netter at 19:52 to give Wichita a 3-1 victory.