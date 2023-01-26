WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita has been selected to host the 2023 and 2024 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I Men’s & Women’s Soccer Championships.

Visit Wichita says the games will be held Nov. 12-18, 2023, and Nov. 17-23, 2024, at Stryker Sports Complex in northeast Wichita. The complex had previously hosted the NJCAA Division II men’s and women’s championships in 2021.

“The NJCAA looks forward to the DI Men’s & Women’s Soccer Championships being held in Wichita, KS, in 2023 and 2024,” says Liz Homrig, NJCAA Director of Championship Operations, in a news release. “The Stryker Sports Complex is a premier soccer venue and Visit Wichita has a strong history of providing a first-class experience to the association’s student-athletes.”

Visit Wichita says the championships will bring hundreds of athletes and visitors to the area and could have an economic impact of $700,000.

