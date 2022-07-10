WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Amarillo Sod Poodles defeated the Wind Surge 4-3 on Sunday afternoon as a late-inning rally led by Leandro Cedeno gave the Sod Poodles their first series victory on the road this season.

Amarillo sealed the victory in the top of the ninth as Leandro Cedeno hit a two-run RBI double that scored two runs to give the Sod Poodles a 4-3 victory. Cedeno went three for five with three RBIs in the ballgame.

Amarillo tied the game in the top of the fifth as Andy Yerzy hit a solo homer to even the score at two. Andrew Bechtold broke the tie in the bottom of the eighth as he hit a solo home run to left field that put the Surge in front 3-2.

Daniel Gossett made his fourth start on the mound for Wichita and pitched six innings and allowed two runs on six hits and recorded five strikeouts. Bryan Sammons came in relief for the Surge in the seventh inning.

Wichita scored the game’s first run as Matt Wallner hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning to give the Surge an early 1-0 lead. Wallner finished three for five with an RBI in the afternoon.

DaShawn Keirsey Jr. went one for three with an RBI and a walk in the ballgame and tallied his first triple of the season in the bottom of the second scored Cole Sturgeon that extended the Surge lead to 2-0.