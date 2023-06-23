WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Eight strikeouts delivered by starting pitcher David Festa and a three RBI game from Alex Isola were not enough to get the Surge to victory. The Arkansas Travelers came from behind and defeated the Wichita Wind Surge 10-7 with a grand slam in the ninth inning. Arkansas leads the series two games to one.

Isola improved his hit streak to nine games when he hit a clutch two-out RBI that gave the Surge an early lead in the bottom of the first.

Over the next two innings, the Surge added three more runs to their lead. In the second, Brooks Lee hit a ground ball fielder’s choice that was able to score a runner. Aaron Sabato got an RBI single, and Alerick Soularie was walked by Arkansas pitching with the bases loaded that forced another run to score in the bottom of the third.

The Travelers got on the board at the top of the fourth. Robbie Tenerowicz hit a two-RBI single, and Matt Scheffler drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.

Wichita added another two runs off an Isola two-run home run that was rocketed over the left center field wall.

Owen Griffith struggled in his AA debut with the Wind Surge when he came in to pitch in the top of the sixth. He walked the first batter he faced, hit the next with a pitch and then Isiah Gilliam hit a three-run home run that tied up the game. Griffith only faced the three batters and was pulled right before a long rain delay.

The game resumed, but the scoring did not continue until the bottom of the eighth. The Wind Surge was able to take the lead when Lee hit a sacrifice fly that was able to drive in a run from third base.

Tenerowicz hit a grand slam in the top of the ninth on a full count pitch from the second pitcher that made their Wind Surge debut in the game, Isaac Mattson who was credited with the loss.

Starting pitcher for the Surge, Festa, pitched five innings, gave up three runs on four hits and delivered eight strikeouts. Ethan Lindow was the starting pitcher for the Travelers and got through three innings, gave up four runs on five hits, and got two strikeouts. A.J. Puckett earned the victory for the Travs.

The Wichita Wind Surge fall to 28-37 on the season, and the first-place Arkansas Travelers improve to 42-24.