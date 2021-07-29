Aug. 27 ceremony: Celebrating the life of Wichita Wind Surge’s Lou Schwechheimer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge announced Thursday that it will host a Celebration of Life in conjunction with their home game against the Tulsa Drillers on Friday, August 27, to honor late Managing General Partner Lou Schwechheimer.

Schwechheimer passed away a year ago from COVID-19 complications.

Schwechheimer, a 40-year veteran of Minor League Baseball, was the visionary for the Wind Surge and Riverfront Stadium, and the catalyst behind the team’s move from New Orleans to Wichita. Known for his enthusiasm and kindness, Lou loved minor league baseball and found joy in bringing the baseball experience to communities.

A news release from the Wichita Wind Surge stated that prior to and during the Aug. 27 game, fans will have an opportunity to hear from Lou’s colleagues, family and local dignitaries to learn more about Lou’s life and the impact he had on others.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with presentations beginning at 6:15 p.m. The Wind Surge/Drillers game will start at 7:05 p.m., with celebrations of Lou throughout the game. The evening will conclude with a post-game fireworks show.

For those wishing to attend the game, click here windsurge.com. To share memories or photos of Lou with the Schwechheimer Family, email them to MemoriesofLou@gmail.com.

Donations to the Schwechheimer Family Foundation, in Lou’s memory, may be mailed to,

Schwechheimer Family Foundation

275 S. McLean Blvd

Wichita, KS 67213