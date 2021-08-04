Austin Martin, Twins top prospect joins Wind Surge for playoff push

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Last Friday the MLB trade deadline made an impact on prospect Austin Martin and the Wichita Wind Surge. Martin was traded from Toronto to the Twins, and now he’s in Wichita helping the Wind Surge in their playoff push.

At 22-years-old, Martin is considered to be the top prospect in the Twins minor league system. He was the fifth overall pick in the 2020 MLB June Amateur Draft.

“It’s cool, it’s definitely a lot different than where I was at. It’s great to be around a group of guys that are hungry and just want to win ballgames and be successful,” Martin told the Wichita media on Wednesday. “I know that’s only going to get me better with my time here so I’m looking forward to the rest of the season seeing how far we can go with it.”

The Wind Surge have won three straight games and have increased their division lead to four games over Arkansas after a walk-off win, and game winning hit by Martin Wednesday night.