Baseball in Wichita: From the beginning to the Wind Surge

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – As a new chapter of baseball begins Tuesday night at Riverfront Stadium, KSN takes a look back at the air capital’s rich history of America’s pastime.

“It’s not really known when the first ballgame was but probably the game was first played here by solders during the Civil War,” said Bob Rives, the author of the book “Baseball in Wichita.”

“I grew up with baseball,” Rives said. “The first professional team in Wichita was in 1887. It was a team called the Braves.”

He said the Braves were a short-lived team, and from then, baseball teams were in and out of Wichita until the Wichita Jobbers.

“It was a very good team, in fact, in 1906 or 7 it was considered one of the best minor teams ever to play,” said Rives.

Western League Association Baseball Park, located on Ackerman Island. The ballpark was known as Island Park and later Association Park. (Courtesy Local History Section, Wichita Public Library)

This is an aerial photograph showing the Arkansas River and Riverside Park in Wichita, Kansas. (Courtesy kansasmemory.org, Kansas State Historical Society)

Wichita Baseball Club, circa 1910. (Courtesy Local History Section, Wichita Public Library)

Early Wichita baseball team, circa 1920. (Courtesy Local History Section, Wichita Public Library)

Kansan Gil Carter is pictured in this photograph from the late 1950s. In 1957, Chicago Cubs scout Buck O’Neil signed Carter to a minor league baseball contract. He spent the next three seasons playing for teams in the Cubs organization, including the Carlsbad Potashers (1958-59) and the St. Cloud Rox (1960). Carter is best known for the home run he hit on August 11, 1959 for the Potashers. The official scorekeeper put the home run distance at 650 feet. However, estimates based on aerial photograph measurements were reported at 700-733 feet, which would make it the longest home run in baseball history. In his three years in the minors, Carter batted for a .264 average, hit 72 home runs, and had 266 RBIs. He led the Sophomore League in home runs in 1959, with 34; he was named to the Northern League All-Star Team in 1960. In the early 1960s, Carter was the starting left fielder for the Wichita Rapid Transit Dreamliners, a team that won national semi-pro baseball championships in 1962 and 1963. His national tournament performance in 1962 (.484 batting average and six home runs) earned him a spot on the National Baseball Congress All-American Team. Carter was born and raised in Topeka. He lived in Wichita for nearly four decades before returning to Topeka in 2000. Digital reproduction of the photograph was accomplished through a joint project sponsored by the Kansas Historical Society and the Shawnee County Baseball Hall of Fame. (Courtesy kansasmemory.org, Kansas State Historical Society)

This photograph shows the commemorative baseball bat received by Gil Carter as a member of the Wichita Rapid Transit Dreamliners semi-pro baseball team in 1963. That year, the Dreamliner team successfully defended its state and national semi-pro titles by winning tournaments at both levels sponsored by the National Baseball Congress. In the state tournament, the Dreamliners defeated Wichita Service Auto Glassmen by a 6-5 score in the eleventh inning of the final game. In the national tournament, the Dreamliners bested Ponchatoula, Louisiana by a score of 5-4 in the title game. Both tournaments were held in Wichita. Gil Carter was an outfielder for the 1963 Dreamliners. He also was in the starting lineup for the Dreamliners in 1962, when the team won its first state and national semi-pro titles (see Kansas Memory number 310423). Digital images of the commemorative bat were created through a joint project sponsored by the Kansas Historical Society and the Shawnee County Baseball Hall of Fame. (Courtesy kansasmemory.org, Kansas State Historical Society)

The Carlsbad Potashers minor league baseball team is featured in this photograph from the late 1950s. Among those pictured is Kansan Gil Carter (kneeling in the front row, third from the right). Carter was a power-hitting outfielder for the Potashers in 1958-59. He is best known for the home run he hit on August 11, 1959, in a game against the Odessa Dodgers. The official scorekeeper put the home run distance at 650 feet. However, estimates based on aerial photograph measurements were reported at 700-733 feet, which would make it the longest home run in baseball history. In three years playing for minor league teams affiliated with the Chicago Cubs, Carter batted for a .264 average, hit 72 home runs, and had 266 RBIs. He led the Sophomore League in home runs in 1959, with 34. While playing for the St. Cloud Rox in 1960, Carter was named to the Northern League All-Star Team. In the early 1960s, Carter was the starting left fielder for the Wichita Rapid Transit Dreamliners, a team that won national semi-pro baseball championships in 1962 and 1963. His national tournament performance in 1962 (.484 batting average and six home runs) earned him a spot on the National Baseball Congress All-American Team. Carter was born and raised in Topeka. He lived in Wichita for nearly four decades before returning to Topeka in 2000. Digital reproduction of the photograph was accomplished through a joint project sponsored by the Kansas Historical Society and the Shawnee County Baseball Hall of Fame. (Courtesy kansasmemory.org, Kansas State Historical Society)

Riverfront Stadium (KSN photo)

In 1912, the Island Park Baseball Stadium was built on Ackerman Island, an island that once existed where Exploration Place now stands, but Rives said that stadium burned down years later.

“According to the news accounts, it was a discarded cigarette,” he said.

In 1934, Lawrence Stadium was built.

“From 1935 to 1950, there wasn’t professional baseball in Wichita, so the only baseball that played was NBC games,” said Kevin Jenks, the director of National Baseball Congress.

Numerous minor league teams have since played at Lawrence Stadium, which eventually became Lawrence-Dumont Stadium. The final team was the Wichita Wingnuts, which ended its run in 2018. Lawrence-Dumont was torn down shortly after.

History will continue on Tuesday when the Wind Surge opens Riverfront Stadium.

“What’s great about this year and the years to come is we are going to see future Hall of Famers come play through Wichita,” Jenks said.

Jenks said, starting Tuesday, Wichitans will be able to watch some players in their early years before he believes some will go on to be household names.