WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Wind Surge has named a veteran of both Minor and Major League Baseball as the team’s new president.

Jay Miller has over 40 years of experience in baseball operations. His career began in 1982 as assistant general manager of the Eugene Emeralds.

After years of leading various minor league franchises, Miller would eventually go on to spend 12 years with the Texas Rangers organization, serving in roles of director of customer relations, senior vice president, and executive vice president for Rangers’ enterprises, customer service, and sales. Miller was originally with the team from 2019-2020 during the construction of the new stadium while they were still the affiliate of the Florida Marlins and under the ownership of the late Lou Schwechheimer.

The team was sold in December to Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH). The 2023 season begins in April, with the first home game on April 11 against the NW Arkansas Naturals.

