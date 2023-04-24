WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — You can bring your pup to “Bark in the Park” at the Wichita Wind Surge game at 2:05 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

“We are Paws-itive your four-legged friend is going to have a ball!” Wichita Wind Surge says.

The Wichita Wind Surge says only one dog is allowed per adult.

Dog owners must bring their dog’s vaccination records and a waiver filled out. You can find the waiver by visiting the Wichita Wind Surge’s website or seeing below:

The Wichita Wind Surge says vaccination records and waivers will be collected by a staff member at the stadium entrance.

Bark in the Park tickets are $8 for berm seating, with access to section 21. Buy tickets here.

Don’t miss out on happy hour. Fans 21+ can enjoy $5 select draft beers from 1 p.m. to before the first pitch.