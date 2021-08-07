Cabbage leads Surge to win

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wind Surge answered back from a tough loss last night by routing the Midland RockHounds, 11-4, in game four of the series. Trey Cabbage tallied 5 RBIs on the night to backup Chris Vallimont’s strong outing.

Wichita flipped the script from last night as they were the ones to score four in their first plate appearances tonight. Trey Cabbage started the scoring out by singling home Austin Martin from second on a soft ground ball through the left side. Jermaine Palacios then followed up Cabbage with an RBI single of his own, scoring Spencer Steer from second and putting runners at the corners. Andrew Bechtold then brought both Cabbage and Palacios home with a stinger to the right center field wall. Bechtold plated his 32nd and 33rd RBIs of the season and Wichita found themselves ahead 4-0 early on.

Devin Foyle picked up an RBI single in the top of the third to get rid of the shutout for Midland. Trey Cabbage answered that run with a two-run home run in the bottom half of the inning. Cabbage used the wind to clear the ball to the visitor’s bullpen in right field to push Wichita’s lead to five runs.

Midland tacked on another in the top of the fourth, and once again Trey Cabbage took care of that with another two-run bomb in the bottom of the fifth. Cabbage did not leave this one up to mother nature as he made sure he blasted his ninth long ball well over the left field wall. Cabbage’s second shot of the game traveled at 103 miles per hour off his bat and cleared 400 feet to put Wichita up 8-2.

The RockHounds seemed to crawl back into this one with a two-run home run by Jhonny Santos in the top of the 7th, but the Surge lead was too much to overcome. The Wind Surge tacked on another three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning with a bases-loaded walk by Aaron Whitefield, and a bases-loaded two-RBI double by Austin Martin. In the end, the Surge bounced back to win game four of the series, 11-4.

Chris Vallimont mowed down eight batters tonight in his 14th start of the season. Vallimont allowed two runs on four hits to go alongside the eight punchouts. Alex Phillips pitched two innings of relief and allowed two runs on two hits with two strikeouts. Jordan Gore finished out the evening with two scoreless innings pitched and four strikeouts.

NOTES: Trey Cabbage extended his hitting streak to four games. Cabbage ties the team record for most RBIs in a game with 5 RBIs tonight (tied with: Chris Williams, 7/27 @ Northwest Arkansas.) The multi-home run game for Cabbage is his third career and second this season.