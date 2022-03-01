WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As the MLB lockout finishes its 89th day without a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday afternoon that the first two series of the season have been canceled.

Fortunately for fans of the Wichita Wind Surge, Minor League baseball intends to move forward as scheduled and will widely be unaffected. The Wind Surge is prepared to start the season on April 12 on the road in Springdale, Arkansas, against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

Where the lockout may come in to play is in the players available for Wichita. With a new Collective Bargaining Agreement still not in place, some players who have been added to the Minnesota Twins 40-man roster are unable to compete because of their status with the MLB affiliate of the Wind Surge.

According to the Wind Surge, the 2022 roster is still not finalized, but some of the names that may be unavailable should a new deal not be reached by the first pitch of the season are:

P Jordan Balazovic

P Cole Sands

P Chris Vallimont

Fans last season remember the electric bat of Jose Miranda, who was called up to AAA St. Paul late last season, and the arm of Josh Winder, who was also called up. They are both also listed on the Twins’ 40-man roster, and while they will likely not be in Wichita when their season starts, could also be unavailable to play.

Wind Surge officials say that the roster will likely be finalized later in the month after the players finish Spring Training.

