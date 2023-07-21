AMARILLO, Texas (KSNW) – Starting pitcher David Festa combined with the Wind Surge bullpen to pitch an outstanding nine innings where they allowed only one run. A couple of home runs was all that was needed for the Wichita to secure the 4-1 victory over Amarillo. The Sod Poodles now lead the series two games to one.

For the third game in a row, the Wind Surge got on the board in the top of the first inning. This time it came at the hands of Sod Poodles starting pitcher Luke Albright. He walked three batters in a row after Yunior Severino hit a two-out double to force a run to score for Wichita.

Severino added another run to the Surge lead in the top of the seventh inning. He crushed a ball out of the park over the left field wall for a solo home run.

The Surge piled on a couple more runs in the top of the eighth. Jake Rucker hit a two-run blast over the left field wall to extend the Surge lead to four runs.

The Sod Poodles only run came in the bottom of the ninth. Deyvison De Los Santos hit a run in on a single to right field off a ground ball to allow an unearned run to score.

David Festa started on the mound for the Wind Surge. He pitched an excellent three innings where he gave up no runs off two hits. He also struck out six batters and walked one. Denny Bentley earned the win pitching three scoreless innings.

The starting pitcher for Amarillo was Luke Albright. He pitched four full innings and gave up one run off three hits. He struck out five batters and walked four more. He was credited with the loss.

The Wichita Wind Surge improve to (8-10, 36-50) and the Amarillo Sod Poodles fall to (12-6, 46-41).