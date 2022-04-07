WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Friday night marks the beginning of the 2022 season for the Wichita Wind Surge, the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, and fans can look forward to some extra fun and excitement as the Wind Surge take on the Tulsa Drillers.

Bob Moullette, the director of the fan experience for the Wind Surge, said that for Opening Day, the gates will open at 5:30 p.m., and there will be plenty of things to do, including putt-putt golf, virtual reality, the Credit Union Kid Zone, and more. The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, there will be a poster giveaway for the first 2,000 fans, featuring some of the top prospects that played for the team last year.

Moullette said they intend to do something special for every Sunday game. “Sunday Family Fun Days” will give families the opportunity to play catch on the field for the first 30 minutes when the gates open at 12 p.m., and children aged 3 to 12 will have the opportunity to run the bases after the game is over.

Each day of the week will have a different theme as well. For example, games on Tuesday will be “Two-for-Tuesday,” which features a buy-get-one free ticket if you bring your Dillon’s card. Wednesdays feature “Military Wednesdays,” where veterans and active service members can get $5 off a ticket.

Moullette said they are bringing back “Thirsty Thursdays” and “Firework Fridays” for the coming season. In addition, Saturdays will feature “Surge Saturdays,” where there will be multiple giveaways and special theme nights, like Marvel, Star Wars, Cancer Awareness, and more.

The Wind Surge also has an announcement that Moullette called “a huge update for the organization” to be made after the homestand.

For more coverage of the Wichita Wind Surge, from Opening Day until the final game of the season, keep your eyes on KSN.com!