WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Forty-one days remain before Riverfront Stadium fills with fans to watch the Wind Surge take on the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in the first homestand of the season, and the club released its 2023 promotional schedule on Wednesday.

Fans going to games on Tuesday can show their Dillon’s Shoppers Card to get two tickets for the price of one at the box office and enjoy featured $1 hot dogs.

Wednesdays will be the best day for large groups to enjoy baseball. Half-off Wednesday provides groups of 20 fans or more with 50% off ticket purchases.

Thursdays, fans can take part in Thirsty Thursdays and enjoy $2 12-ounce beers and $2 16-ounce fountain drinks.

Fridays are reserved for fireworks. After every Friday night home game, stick around afterward for a firework show over the Arkansas River.

Saturdays are Surge Saturdays. The Wind Surge plan to have giveaways and character appearances, as well as theme nights and fiestas.

Sundays are for the family. Kids will have the opportunity pre-game to play catch on the field, and after the game, they can run the bases.

Single-game tickets go on sale Saturday, March 11, at 10 a.m. For more information, you can visit the Wind Surge website by clicking here.