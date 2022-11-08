WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As the 2022 baseball season draws to a close, four Wichita Wind Surge players were named Minor League Baseball All-Stars.

Second baseman Edouard Julien, outfielder Matt Wallner, and pitchers Kody Funderburk and Cody Laweryson were given the distinction. The four players ties for the most from one team in the Texas League.

Julian led the Texas League in walks (96) and on-base percentage (.441) and was third in OPS (.931). He batted .300 and led the Wind Surge in RBIs with 67. He also hit 17 home runs.

Wallner was one of three outfielders named to the All-Star team. He was called up to Triple-A affiliate St. Paul after 78 games with the Wind Surge last season. While in Wichita, Wallner batted .299 and hit 21 home runs.

He played in the MLB Futures Game during the MLB All-Star Break and made his Major League debut in September with the Minnesota Twins. Wallner led the Twins organization with 95 RBIs on the season and 27 home runs.

Funderburk was named to the All-Star team as the left-handed starting pitcher. He appeared in 32 games for the Wind Surge, finishing with a 10-5 record and a 2.94 ERA with 103 strikeouts.

Lawyerson was named to the All-Star team as a relief pitcher. He was in Wichita for half of the season and appeared in 19 games for the Wind Surge. He finished with a 5-0 record with a 1.06 ERA.

The Wind Surge qualified for the playoffs for the second year in a row before falling to the Frisco Roughriders in the Texas League Championship.