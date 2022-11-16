WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The deadline for Major League teams to put together their 40-man rosters ahead of next month’s Rule 5 draft has come and gone, and four players who spent time with the Wind Surge were put on the list.

Pitchers Matt Canterino, Casey Legumina, and Brent Headrick, along with infielder Eduardo Julien, have been added to the 40-man roster, protecting them from the Rule 5 draft.

The Rule 5 draft is held every December and allows clubs without a full 40-man roster to select players from other clubs who are not listed on other 40-man rosters.

Canterino appeared in 13 games for the Wind Surge in 2022 and finished the year with a 1.95 ERA in 37 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts. He underwent Tommy John surgery in August and will not play in 2023. He was drafted by the club out of Rice University in the second round of the 2019 draft.

Legumina underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019, and as an eighth-round pick from Gonzaga, split time between the starting lineup and the bullpen last season. He closed the season, allowing no runs in his last 10.6 innings pitched.

Headrick played for both the Wind Surge and Class-A affiliate Cedar Rapids in 2022. Between the two teams, he posted a 3.32 ERA with 136 strikeouts in 108.3 innings. He was a ninth-round pick out of Illinois State in 2019.

Julian led the Texas League in walks (96) and on-base percentage (.441) and was third in OPS (.931). He batted .300 and led the Wind Surge in RBIs with 67. He also hit 17 home runs.

For Wichita fans worried this will be the last they see of these prospects, it is important to know that just because they make the 40-man roster does not mean they won’t be back at Riverfront Stadium in 2023. The move simply protects the players from being drafted by other teams in the Rule 5 Draft this December.

Last season, the Wind Surge qualified for the playoffs for the second year in a row before falling to the Frisco Roughriders in the Texas League Championship.