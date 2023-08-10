WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — No, it’s not a baseball stadium surrounded by corn in Iowa, but baseball fans will have a chance to watch “Field of Dreams” on the baseball field in Wichita.

The Wichita Wind Surge announced Thursday it will be showing “Field of Dreams” on Aug. 25 at 8 p.m.

It’s a free event for the public. Moviegoers can sit in the lower bowl or bring blankets to enjoy “Field of Dreams” on the field.

“Field of Dreams” was released in April 1989 and tells the story of a farmer in Iowa (played by Kevin Kostner) who builds a baseball diamond on his land.