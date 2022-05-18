WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge defeated the Springfield Cardinals 11-9 in a come from behind game.

The Cardinals took an early lead at the top of the second off a Nick Dunn two-run bomb. They continued to pile up three more runs though the fifth.

Alex Isola hammered a grand slam home run in the fourth inning to tie the game at five. Isola had three hits and five RBI in the game.

Springfield rebuilt their lead with a 3-run RBI double by Pedro Pages in the sixth inning.

The Surge offense responded with a 6-run rally in the seventh inning, sending 10 batters to the plate.

Kody Funderburk extended his record 3-0, while Steven Cruz is credited with the save. Funderburk worked 1.2 innings allowing only 2 hits, no runs and 2 strikeouts.