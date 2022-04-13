WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kids will be taking over Riverfront Stadium for the Wichita Wind Surge game on Friday, May 6, at 7:05 p.m.

Kids aged 7-12 are invited to participate in Kids Takeover Night. They will have the opportunity to shadow employees, participate in the tasks and activities that occur during a game, and watch postgame fireworks.

Different positions that kids can shadow include, but are not limited to, baseball operations, marketing, fan experience, video production, promotions, ticketing and radio.

To participate in the event, fill out this form by Friday, April 29. If chosen, you will be contacted directly by the Wichita Wind Surge with more details.

If your child wants to be more involved with the Wind Surge team, there is a Wind Surge Kids Club for ages 12 and under. To find out more about the club, click here.