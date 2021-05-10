Local favorite trains new employees at Riverfront Stadium before Wichita Wind Surge home opener

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – At Riverfront Stadium, it is not just the Wichita Wind Surge players warming up for the big game. Freddy’s Frozen Custard is warming up their griddle and hoping fans take home a double.

The challenge is training all new employees in time for Tuesday’s first home game.

“We’re gonna be training from about 4:30 to 7:00 tonight and we’re just going to be learning how to smash, scoop and rock and do some volume run through, so it’s just all really put together,” said Erick Von Merveldt, senior franchise business coach for Freddy’s.

Von Merveldt said about 20 employees will be training for a very busy Tuesday night.

“We’re probably expecting about 200 to 250 burgers a game so fast and furious,” continued Von Merveldt.

That’s about the same amount of burgers a regular Freddy’s restaurant makes in a 10-to12-hour day. Trainees like Kelsey Hansel will serve up just as many in 4 hours on game day.

“I know it’s gonna be like, fast-paced fast pace,” said Hansel.

The menu at the stadium is limited to the double cheese and double steakburger, fries, cheese curds and frozen custard.

“I love their ice cream, so I’m really excited to be able to learn how to make it,” added Hansel.

Randy Robinson is the director of food and beverage at Riverfront Stadium. He said he’s happy Freddy’s will be serving custard.

“That’s one thing that they do better than anybody else so we were, we were really excited to have that machine in here,” commented Robinson.

Excitement aside, Tuesday’s success boils down to today’s training.

“Really nervous, but I felt like I was ready,” added Hansel.