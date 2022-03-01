WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita’s Minor League Baseball team is gearing up for another year at Riverfront Stadium. Opening day for the Wichita Wind Surge is April 8 against the Tulsa Drillers.
The team has a lot of promotional activities planned for the season to attract fans and their families. The events include fireworks after every Friday home game, theme nights and giveaways.
Weekly Promotions:
- Two for Tuesdays (presented by Dillons): Get two tickets for the price of one every Tuesday home game when you show your Dillons Shopper Card or the Dillons App at the Wind Surge Box Office.
- Military Wednesdays: $5 off of Field Box tickets for all military members and their families when showing military ID or DD-214. Must be purchased in-person at the Wind Surge Box Office.
- Thirsty Thursdays (presented by Corona): Enjoy half-priced select beers and regular fountain sodas every Thursday.
- Fireworks Fridays: Stick around after every Friday Wind Surge game for a fantastic fireworks show over the Arkansas River.
- Surge Saturdays: From giveaways to character appearances, to theme nights and fiestas, there is something for everyone on Saturdays at Riverfront Stadium.
- Sunday Family Fun-Day: Bring the whole family out for an afternoon matinee baseball game, complete with pre-game catch on the field, and post-game Kids Run the Bases presented by Sonic.
2022 Wind Surge Promotional Calendar:
- Friday, April 8 (7:05 p.m.) – Opening Day | Fireworks Friday | Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Coca-Cola
- Saturday, April 9 (6:05 p.m.) – Opening Weekend | Poster Giveaway presented by Big Brothers Big Sister of Kansas
- Sunday, April 10 (1:05 p.m.) – Opening Weekend | Pre-Game Catch on the Field | Post-Game Kids Run the Bases presented by Sonic
- Wednesday, April 20 (12:05 p.m.) – School Day presented by First Student
- Friday, April 22 (7:05 p.m.) – Mascot Mania | Post Game Fireworks
- Saturday, April 23 (6:05 p.m.) – Classic Car Showdown presented by McPherson College
- Friday, May 6 (7:05 p.m.) – Kids Take Over Night presented by Mel Hambelton Ford | Post-Game Fireworks
- Saturday, May 7 (6:05 p.m.) – Jersey Giveaway presented by Total Cleaning Solutions
- Sunday, May 8 (1:05 p.m.) – Mother’s Day
- Friday, May 20 (7:05 p.m.) – Post-Game Fireworks
- Saturday, May 21 (6:05 p.m.) – Princesses & Pirates Night
- Sunday, May 22 (1:05 p.m.) – Military Appreciation Day presented by Dillons
- Friday, June 3 (7:05 p.m.) – Post-Game Fireworks
- Saturday, June 4 (6:05 p.m.) – Cancer Awareness Night presented by Central Care Cancer Center & McPherson College
- Saturday, June 25 (6:05 p.m.) – Faith & Family Night presented by Chick-Fil-A
- Monday, July 4 (6:35 p.m.) – Independence Day & Fireworks Extravaganza
- Wednesday, July 13 (12:05 p.m.) – Summer Camp Day presented by First Student
- Friday, July 15 (7:05 p.m.) – Summer Halloween | Post-Game Fireworks
- Saturday, July 16 (6:05 p.m.) – Christmas in July
- Thursday, August 18 (7:05 p.m.) – College Night
- Friday, September 9 (7:05 p.m.) – Back to School Night presented by McPherson College | Post-Game Fireworks
- Saturday, September 10 (6:05 p.m.) – Fan Appreciation Night presented by Sonic | Stadium Replica Giveaway
- Sunday, September 11 (1:05 p.m.) – 9/11 Tribute
The Wind Surge says that all promotions are subject to change.
Single-game tickets are on sale now at windsurge.com. To learn about group events and celebrations, click here.