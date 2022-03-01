WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita’s Minor League Baseball team is gearing up for another year at Riverfront Stadium. Opening day for the Wichita Wind Surge is April 8 against the Tulsa Drillers.

The team has a lot of promotional activities planned for the season to attract fans and their families. The events include fireworks after every Friday home game, theme nights and giveaways.

Weekly Promotions:

Two for Tuesdays (presented by Dillons): Get two tickets for the price of one every Tuesday home game when you show your Dillons Shopper Card or the Dillons App at the Wind Surge Box Office.

Get two tickets for the price of one every Tuesday home game when you show your Dillons Shopper Card or the Dillons App at the Wind Surge Box Office. Military Wednesdays: $5 off of Field Box tickets for all military members and their families when showing military ID or DD-214. Must be purchased in-person at the Wind Surge Box Office.

$5 off of Field Box tickets for all military members and their families when showing military ID or DD-214. Must be purchased in-person at the Wind Surge Box Office. Thirsty Thursdays (presented by Corona): Enjoy half-priced select beers and regular fountain sodas every Thursday.

Enjoy half-priced select beers and regular fountain sodas every Thursday. Fireworks Fridays: Stick around after every Friday Wind Surge game for a fantastic fireworks show over the Arkansas River.

Stick around after every Friday Wind Surge game for a fantastic fireworks show over the Arkansas River. Surge Saturdays : From giveaways to character appearances, to theme nights and fiestas, there is something for everyone on Saturdays at Riverfront Stadium.

: From giveaways to character appearances, to theme nights and fiestas, there is something for everyone on Saturdays at Riverfront Stadium. Sunday Family Fun-Day: Bring the whole family out for an afternoon matinee baseball game, complete with pre-game catch on the field, and post-game Kids Run the Bases presented by Sonic.

2022 Wind Surge Promotional Calendar:

Friday, April 8 (7:05 p.m.) – Opening Day | Fireworks Friday | Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Coca-Cola

– Opening Day | Fireworks Friday | Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Coca-Cola Saturday, April 9 (6:05 p.m.) – Opening Weekend | Poster Giveaway presented by Big Brothers Big Sister of Kansas

– Opening Weekend | Poster Giveaway presented by Big Brothers Big Sister of Kansas Sunday, April 10 (1:05 p.m.) – Opening Weekend | Pre-Game Catch on the Field | Post-Game Kids Run the Bases presented by Sonic

– Opening Weekend | Pre-Game Catch on the Field | Post-Game Kids Run the Bases presented by Sonic Wednesday, April 20 (12:05 p.m.) – School Day presented by First Student

School Day presented by First Student Friday, April 22 (7:05 p.m.) – Mascot Mania | Post Game Fireworks

Mascot Mania | Post Game Fireworks Saturday, April 23 (6:05 p.m.) – Classic Car Showdown presented by McPherson College

Classic Car Showdown presented by McPherson College Friday, May 6 (7:05 p.m.) – Kids Take Over Night presented by Mel Hambelton Ford | Post-Game Fireworks

Kids Take Over Night presented by Mel Hambelton Ford | Post-Game Fireworks Saturday, May 7 (6:05 p.m.) – Jersey Giveaway presented by Total Cleaning Solutions

– Jersey Giveaway presented by Total Cleaning Solutions Sunday, May 8 (1:05 p.m.) – Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day Friday, May 20 (7:05 p.m.) – Post-Game Fireworks

– Post-Game Fireworks Saturday, May 21 (6:05 p.m.) – Princesses & Pirates Night

– Princesses & Pirates Night Sunday, May 22 (1:05 p.m.) – Military Appreciation Day presented by Dillons

– Military Appreciation Day presented by Dillons Friday, June 3 (7:05 p.m.) – Post-Game Fireworks

– Post-Game Fireworks Saturday, June 4 (6:05 p.m.) – Cancer Awareness Night presented by Central Care Cancer Center & McPherson College

Cancer Awareness Night presented by Central Care Cancer Center & McPherson College Saturday, June 25 (6:05 p.m.) – Faith & Family Night presented by Chick-Fil-A

Faith & Family Night presented by Chick-Fil-A Monday, July 4 (6:35 p.m.) – Independence Day & Fireworks Extravaganza

Independence Day & Fireworks Extravaganza Wednesday, July 13 (12:05 p.m.) – Summer Camp Day presented by First Student

– Summer Camp Day presented by First Student Friday, July 15 (7:05 p.m.) – Summer Halloween | Post-Game Fireworks

– Summer Halloween | Post-Game Fireworks Saturday, July 16 (6:05 p.m.) – Christmas in July

– Christmas in July Thursday, August 18 (7:05 p.m.) – College Night

College Night Friday, September 9 (7:05 p.m.) – Back to School Night presented by McPherson College | Post-Game Fireworks

– Back to School Night presented by McPherson College | Post-Game Fireworks Saturday, September 10 (6:05 p.m.) – Fan Appreciation Night presented by Sonic | Stadium Replica Giveaway

Fan Appreciation Night presented by Sonic | Stadium Replica Giveaway Sunday, September 11 (1:05 p.m.) – 9/11 Tribute

The Wind Surge says that all promotions are subject to change.

Single-game tickets are on sale now at windsurge.com. To learn about group events and celebrations, click here.