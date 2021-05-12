Marlins man attends Wichita Wind Surge home opener

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – You have seen him at major sporting events across the country, and on Tuesday evening, Marlins Man was a Riverfront Stadium attending the Wichita Wind Surge home opener.

Marlins Man is famous for attending sporting events across the country including the NBA Finals, the Super Bowl and World Series. He wears his bright orange Miami Marlins apparel.

He said his attendance the game was years in the making.

“I was invited here three years ago by the governor of Kansas at a Royals game, and he told me, ‘they’re coming,’ and I said who? There’s no team. He said we weren’t building a stadium without the team and the Marlins weren’t going to come without a stadium, and you’re invited to opening day. I’m gonna put you right at home plate.”

The Wind Surge were affiliated with the Miami Marlins prior to becoming the Twins’ Double-A team.