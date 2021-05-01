Minnesota Twins release Wichita Wind Surge 2021 opening day roster

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge, in conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, announced their 2021 opening day roster, which includes five top 30 Twins prospects according to MLB.com.

The initial roster for Wichita Wind Surge features 27 players, including 14 pitchers and 13 position players.

The club’s top prospect is #8 Gilberto Celestino, according to MLB.com. The 22-year-old outfielder spent the majority of the 2019 season in Class A Cedar Rapids and batted .276 with 10 home runs, 24 doubles, 52 runs scored and 51 RBI in 117 games for the Kernels.

Of the five Top 30 prospects, #14 Josh Winder, #15 Cole Sands and #30 Dakota Chalmers are slated to take the hill for the Wichita Wind Surge in 2021.

The club will have three catchers including David Banuelos, Nick Garland and Roy Morales.

The infield is highlighted by Jose Miranda, the Twins’ #19 prospect, along with Andrew Bechtold, Peter Mooney, Jermaine Palacios and Damek Tomscha.

The outfield will consist of Gilberto Celestino, Mark Contreras, Ernie De La Trinidad, Jimmy Kerrigan and Aaron Whitefield.

The club also has Yennier Cano, Calvin Faucher, Tom Hackimer, Hector Lujan, Ryan Mason, Josh Mitchell, Jovani Moran, Zachary Neff, Alex Phillips, Bryan Sammons, Cole Sands, Austin Schulfer, and Joshua Winder.

The Wichita Wind Surge opens the 2021 season in Springfield on May 4th against the Springfield Cardinals, who are associated with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Wichita Wind Surge home opener is May 11 against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Tickets are available online.